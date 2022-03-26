One man was killed and two more were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Crowley.
Crowley Police Department officers were called out to the 700 block of West 10th Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence. The three men were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
One victim, Jamond Ledet of Crowley, succumbed at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The two other victims suffered varying injuries, with one receiving a minor injury and the other moderate wounds, the chief said.
Investigators determined the shooter opened fire while driving past the residence. Officers are still determining if more than one person was involved in the fatal attack, Broussard said.