One person was killed, and another injured in a Dutel Street shooting in Abbeville Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Dutel Street around 5:30 p.m. One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other died from their wounds, Abbeville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.

The victims’ names, gender and ages were not released by police, with Touchet citing the ongoing investigation. Little other information about the fatal shooting was made available.

