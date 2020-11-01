A family's dog died in a house fire Saturday night on Meadowlark Loop, KATC reports.
Lafayette Firefighters were called to the 100 block of the street just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the TV station.
Heavy smoke was coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to contain the fire, which started in kitchen, within about 15 minutes, but there was heavy smoke and fire damage in the house, a spokesperson for the fire department told KATC.
The homeowner was able to safely escape the home. There were also two dogs inside when the fire started. One of the dogs died, the spokesperson said.
The fire is under investigation.