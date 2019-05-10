Teenager indicted in 2016 slaying in Franklin
A 19-year-old man was formally charged with principal to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager.
A grand jury Friday indicted Lunden Toussaint on principal to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Braylen Foulcard. On Oct. 23, 2016, Foulcard’s body was found on Augustine Maze Street around 3:50 p.m., the Franklin Police Department said in a release.
Foulcard was a junior at West St. Mary High School and lived in the Jeanerette area, the release says.
Investigators received new information about Foulcard’s homicide in December 2018 and presented the findings to the grand jury of the 16th Judicial District Court in St. Mary Parish.
Alexandria man arrested for murder in girlfriend's killing
An Alexandria man was accused in the murder and dumping of his girlfriend’s body in St. Landry Parish.
Robert Allen McPhearson, 33, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder. McPhearson allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Alana Michelle Zuccaro, also of Alexandria, and dumped her body in St. Landry Parish before fleeing to Baton Rouge, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
McPhearson was arrested in Baton Rouge before being transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.
New Iberia man arrested in February beating of girlfriend
A New Iberia man was arrested on aggravated battery in the beating of his girlfriend, deputies say.
Brandon James Smith Sr. was arrested on aggravated second-degree battery, false imprisonment and other counts for reportedly beating and stabbing his girlfriend in a Feb. 7 attack, a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office release said.
Smith’s girlfriend was beaten, dragged through the house by her hair, struck several times in the face, held at gunpoint, and cut and stabbed multiple times, deputies reported.
Smith, 28, was also booked on criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and registration of sex offenders and child predators.