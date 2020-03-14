A 17-year-old was shot and injured outside a banquet hall on South St. Antoine Street on Friday night, the same banquet hall where six people were injured during a shooting in late February.
Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting around 11:32 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South St. Antoine Street. Witnesses reported seeing the 17-year-old male victim leave the parking lot of the banquet hall, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
The teenager was located at a nearby residence and was taken to a local hospital. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was listed in stable condition, she said.
No arrests had been made in the shooting as of 10 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened during a teen party at the banquet hall and the victim told police he didn’t see who was shooting at him, Dugas said.
This is the second shooting at the banquet hall in less than a month.
On Feb. 25, officers responded to a report of a suspect firing a gun inside the venue around 1:23 a.m. and found six people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Some were transported to a local hospital for treatment, a police department statement said.
Cody Williams, 27, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested March 4 on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, a count of possessions of a firearm by a convicted felon and a count of illegal discharge of a firearm in the incident.
Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.