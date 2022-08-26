Two Acadiana law enforcement officers and a Kaplan woman were arrested in connection to sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl and an alleged cover-up of the crime.
The Kaplan Police Department first learned of the abuse allegations after Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail Officer Shelly Friou called to report that her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Moorehart, had abused a child while in a previous relationship.
Friou reported the abuse in early to mid-August, Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy said.
The abuse occurred in 2021. Through their investigation, officers found evidence in text messages between Moorehart and the child’s mother, Kimberly Healy, confirming the abuse and showing that Healy was present during the sexual abuse, the chief said.
Moorehart was called in for questioning Aug. 12.
After speaking with Kaplan detectives, Moorehart reported for work at the Delcambre Police Department, where he then called a resident in town and “threatened to shoot up their house because he thought it was them that had ratted on him,” Hardy said.
The threatened woman reported Moorehart’s call to the Kaplan Police Department, who then arrested him while he was still on duty.
The 28-year-old Erath man was arrested on counts including first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses.
Assistant Delcambre Police Chief Brady Segura confirmed that Moorehart was fired by the department Aug. 15 following his arrest. He had been with the agency for about four months, he said.
Healy was arrested Aug. 13 on principal to first-degree rape.
Following Healy’s arrest, her child was taken into custody by the state Department of Children and Family Services. The girl later sat for a forensic interview at Hearts of Hope, Acadiana’s sexual trauma center, after which investigators determined there may have been more to Friou’s story than she had initially let on, Hardy said.
Text messages revealed Friou learned about Moorehart’s abuse while they were dating and she promised “she would never tell his dark secret.” The jail officer didn’t come forward until a couple months after the pair had broken up, the chief said.
Friou was arrested Wednesday night by the Kaplan Police Department on counts of obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office, accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony cruelty to a juvenile (sexual) and abuse of children, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Friou was hired by the Sheriff’s Office as a control officer in the Iberia Parish Jail on July 19. She was placed on administrative leave without pay after the Kaplan Police Department notified Warden Gary Westcott of the arrest, the statement said.