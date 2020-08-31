An Abbeville man standing in a roadway was killed late Sunday after a vehicle hit him. State Troopers ID'd the victim as Chad James Maturin, 40.
Troopers' investigation revealed Maturin was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled onto the shoulder of the road at U.S. Highway 90 and North College Road in Iberia Parish around 10 p.m. Troopers said Maturin left the vehicle and was standing in the middle of the outside, eastbound lane of Highway 90 when he was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle.
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Maturin dead at the scene.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was properly restrained, Troopers said, and was transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries. The crash remained under investigation.