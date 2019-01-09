A 29-year-old Palmetto woman was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish, State Police said.
Jakeira Green was standing on the corner of Doucet Road and U.S. 71 shortly before 6 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. The vehicle may be a green, older-model Lincoln Town Car, but State Police are still working to confirm the make and model, according to a news release.
The vehicle that hit Green will “likely have damage to its right headlight, right bumper area and hood,” the news release states.
The crash remains under investigation.