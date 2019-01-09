Police stock photo
Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A 29-year-old Palmetto woman was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish, State Police said.

Jakeira Green was standing on the corner of Doucet Road and U.S. 71 shortly before 6 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. The vehicle may be a green, older-model Lincoln Town Car, but State Police are still working to confirm the make and model, according to a news release.

The vehicle that hit Green will “likely have damage to its right headlight, right bumper area and hood,” the news release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Ben Myers on Twitter, @blevimyers.

View comments