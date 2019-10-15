A Eunice man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a Sunday crash, state police say.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday as 37-year-old Richard Lomas and passenger Keldon Lomas, 20, were driving south on La. 13 near Percy McGee Road in Evangeline Parish.
For unknown reasons, Richard Lomas lost control and the 2008 Infiniti M35 ran off the road and overturned several times, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.
Keldon Lomas wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the statement said. Richard Lomas sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital before being released into law enforcement custody.
Troopers suspect impairment was a factor in the crash and a toxicology sample was taken from Richard Lomas. The results were pending as of Monday.
Richard Lomas was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide, careless operation, driving without a seat belt, driving under suspension and open container.