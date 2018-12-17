A man and woman from New Iberia face child sex trafficking charges, State Police said Monday.
Authorities say Derrick Hall, 39, and Shaena Kelly, 21, forced a girl to have sex for money in Iberia and Lafayette parishes, as well as across state lines in Texas.
Hall and Kelly were arrested on Dec. 14 near Baton Rouge and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Both face counts of trafficking children for sexual purposes, and Hall faces an additional count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The State Police investigation began in October with a tip from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.