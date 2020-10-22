Activists with The Village 337 filed police complaints against Crowley Alderman Lyle Fogleman on Thursday, after video shows Fogleman sliding his finger across his throat in a gesture to protesters at a Tuesday meeting.
The Village was protesting possible police brutality during the arrest of Edward Troy Yokum, Jr., who was arrested on counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse with child endangerment and a bench warrant on Oct. 11, according to online jail records.
In his booking photo, Yokum is seen with a swollen right eye and lip, three staples over a gash in his chin and bruising and injuries across his right cheek.
Devon Norman, a leader with The Village, said members wanted transparency about Yokum’s injuries and an investigation into the incident, and were concerned that Yokum’s mother had been unable to contact her son for a multi-day period within the past week.
Norman said while the arrest was conducted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in Crowley and they wanted to draw council members’ and city officials’ attention to the incident and ensure they’re involved and aware. Activists sat in the council chambers during proceedings and chanted with signs.
When the meeting concluded, Fogleman exited the council chambers and as he passed protesters in the foyer he took his pointer finger and quickly pulled it across his throat, then proceeded downstairs with other council members and staff, a video of the incident shared on Facebook shows.
Fogleman said in a phone interview the motion wasn’t intended as a threat of violence. The special council meeting was an attempt to pass a city budget; the council failed to meet their Aug. 31 deadline and the overdue budget had placed the city in a position of financial strain heightened by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The alderman described the meeting as “contentious” and Fogleman personally had heated moments with Alderman Vernon Martin that were quelled by Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. He said the tension and difficulty was compounded by the presence of the protesters, whose chanting made it difficult to conduct business and hear during the council vote.
“At that point, I had had enough. I had argued with Mr. Martin, I wasn’t pleased with what was being pulled with some council members...I get up, I’m done, I’ve had enough, I want out of here and the protesters had left the room and were standing outside...when I walk out the door they’re yelling, they’re shouting, they’re waving these banners and the gesture I made was purely meant as ‘Enough people, go home, enough,’” he said.
That wasn’t how the motion was perceived by Desiree Cormier, a protester who said she felt personally singled out by Fogleman, or other activists present. Cormier said Fogleman deliberately stepped toward the group, looked her in the eye and made the cut throat gesture, when he could have passed without action like the other council members present.
The Lafayette resident said Fogleman’s action was “bewildering” and unbecoming of a city representative. She said she was also unimpressed by his lack of willingness to address his behavior in the days following.
“Even if he says he didn’t mean it in an aggressive manner, he meant he was done hearing what we had to say and he wanted us to be quiet. That privilege and that White aggression alone is too damn much. We’re not there talking to him, but he needs to hear it. He doesn’t want to hear what we have to say, so we have to shut up?” Cormier said.
Cormier said she initially contacted Crowley city government to discuss a complaint against Fogleman and staff directed her to the city police department. On Thursday afternoon, about 10 protesters present at Tuesday’s meeting appeared to file individual complaints against Fogleman. Cormier said she hopes Fogleman is at least reprimanded or disciplined for his behavior.
Norman and others said they’ve received death threats in the past related to their activism and it’s important every potential threat is taken seriously and addressed, especially when connected to a local elected official.
“He’s supposed to be representing the city. What he’s doing is representative of the city of Crowley,” Cormier said.
The alderman said he did not intentionally look at Cormier or any one protester while making the gesture.
Fogleman said Thursday he has no plans to reconcile with the group. He said things may have been different had protesters reached out directly to address the incident and had a dialogue, but now he doesn’t “have anything to say to any of them.” He said he feels the accusations are meritless and his gesture is being blown out of proportion, possibly for notoriety.
“You can’t tell me what my intent was. I know what my intent was. I know what I intended, I’m the one that did it and I know why I did it,” Fogleman said.
One of the individuals who filed a complaint Thursday was Edward Troy Yokum Jr.’s mother.
In a statement to media outlets Thursday, Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Yokum sustained his injuries after falling to the ground and striking the pavement when he was tased by a sheriff’s deputy. Gibson said Yokum was taken to a local hospital, given medical treatment and cleared before he was booked into the parish jail.
The sheriff said an internal review found Yokum was inside a vehicle past Hurricane Delta curfew in an area where deputies were responding to a shots-fired call.When the vehicle was stopped, Yokum was observed placing an unknown object under the passenger seat. A search of the vehicle found a gun under the seat and drugs in another area of the vehicle, Gibson said.
The sheriff said deputies determined Yokum had active warrants and he resisted, then fled when deputies attempted to take him into custody. Yokum was pursued and ordered to stop, tased when he did not, and handcuffed after a brief struggle, the statement said.
“My review of this matter shows that the deputies on scene followed policy and handled themselves properly,” Gibson said in the release.
Gibson said it’s department policy to review arrests that result in injuries requiring medical attention. The sheriff said he and office staff did not receive a complaint or hear concerns about Yokum’s arrest prior to Tuesday’s protest.
Norman was skeptical about the timing of Gibson’s release aligning with protester noise around the arrest and the group’s complaints against Fogleman. He also challenged Gibson’s assertion that contact was not made prior to Tuesday and said he had seen emails from Yokum’s family to the sheriff.
He said he wasn’t satisfied with an internal review because it’s unrealistic to expect law enforcement to police themselves and hoped for improved transparency around Yokum’s injuries and other law enforcement dealings. Even if the use of a taser against Yokum can be justified under department policy, Norman said use of force needs to be more seriously considered and judiciously used.
“We’ve become so desensitized to police murdering people that we’ve begun to think that’s the only thing that’s unacceptable,” Norman said.