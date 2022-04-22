A man suspected in an attempted armed robbery and separate shooting in New Iberia has turned himself over to police, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr., 25, turned himself in at the Iberia Parish Jail Thursday around 3:30 p.m. and was booked on two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and a count each of attempted-first degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated burglary and illegal use of weapons.
Thibodeaux is accused in two incidents on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, New Iberia Police Department officers responded to an attempted armed robbery in the 600 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. A female victim went inside a store and when she returned a suspect was in the back seat of her vehicle and struck her with his weapon before fleeing the scene, a police statement said.
On Sunday, officers were flagged down in reference to a shooting at the intersection of South Hopkins and Field streets around 9:40 a.m. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said.