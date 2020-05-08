Lafayette police officers are searching for an aggravated burglary suspect who attempted to rob a woman at a Doucet Road apartment Friday morning.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Doucet Road following a 911 call from a woman who said a masked man attempted to rob her. The woman told officers she returned home shortly after midnight and left her front door partially ajar while collecting items from the residence, with plans to leave again shortly after, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a release.
When she returned to the front of the home, the woman told police she found an unknown man armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
A large unknown man was standing in the doorway of her apartment, Griffin said in the statement. "The suspect was wearing a mask and knit style hat (two separate pieces), dark T-shirt, dark colored shorts and dark gloves.”
The man demanded her wallet and money, but after forcing her back into the apartment at gunpoint he fled the scene without taking anything. Officers canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to locate the suspect, Griffin said.