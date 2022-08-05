As part of a broader community outreach campaign, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is hosting its second annual backpack giveaway – with bags that meet new safety requirements issued by the Lafayette Parish School System.
The giveaway will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church at 409 Patterson Street. City Marshal Reggie Thomas said his office, in partnership with the YMCA and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South, will have over 600 backpacks to distribute, more than double what was given out last year.
“[We had donations from] civilians, people from the community and we had people donate money to us. It’s a group effort, where the community is coming together to give back to students,” Thomas said.
Parents are asked to have their child or children present to receive a backpack. There are no limits on the number of backpacks a single family can receive as long as the children are present, he said.
Walk ups are welcome, but Thomas said families are encouraged to participate via drive through. Marshals and other volunteers will provide door-to-door service. Two tents will be set up to shield the backpacks in case of rain, he said.
The backpacks will come with some school supplies, like notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, erasers and hand sanitizer, based on the most commonly requested items on local school supply lists, Thomas said.
All the backpacks will be clear or made of mesh material to comply with the Lafayette Parish School System’s new requirement that bags brought on all campuses must be see-through. The rule will officially take effect for the 2023-2024 school year, though students are encouraged to switch bags this year.
The rule already applied to middle and high school students, but was expanded to include all elementary students.
“We all know nowadays with gas and utility bills, things are pretty tight. If you had to buy four backpacks, five backpacks, then you’re probably going to have issues…I’m relieving that and I think not only the kids, but the parents are very appreciative for that,” Thomas said.
The backpack giveaway is part of a larger community outreach push Thomas has spearheaded since being sworn in as city marshal in January 2021.
When he assumed the position, the city marshal said his agency struggled with establishing its relevance in the community; with two larger law enforcement agencies that serve the city, the city marshal’s office often became lost in the shuffle. It lacked visibility and a reputation in the community, Thomas said.
The city marshal said he’s trying to change that through community service, which he views as central to law enforcement work. Service events make a positive impact in the community and build stronger bonds with the residents served by the agency, which in turn improves crime fighting efforts down the line, he said.
Thomas was inspired to launch a backpack drive after his church, St. James Baptist Church on Plum Street, held one several years ago.
The giveaway is a great opportunity for community members to familiarize themselves with marshals, for the marshals to learn about what’s happening in city neighborhoods and for children to have a personal and positive interaction with law enforcement officers, the city marshal said.
“One of things we want kids to know is that police officers, if you’re lost or anything goes on, we’re the ones you need to come to. Don’t fear police; police are there to help you. I think being in a community and giving backpacks to kids shows that police are there to help and not to hurt anyone,” he said.