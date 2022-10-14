A man targeted during an undercover narcotics investigation was arrested on multiple child pornography counts after investigators discovered child sexual abuse materials on his phone and other devices, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Michael Roy Williams, 57, of Opelousas, was identified as having crack cocaine during an undercover narcotics operation on Tuesday. Williams provided written consent for investigators to search his phone for evidence of drug related crimes, and during the review investigators found downloaded videos depicting child sexual abuse, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
“When questioned by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile detectives, Michael Roy Williams stated that he was searching for pornography and the child sexual abuse videos were displayed. Michael Williams admitted to saving the videos on his cellular device,” the statement said.
Additional child pornography was found on other devices in Williams’ home.
The 57-year-old was arrested on 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.