A 10-year-old boy with autism was hospitalized after a vehicle struck him as he rode his bike in Port Barre on Saturday, authorities said.
Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Saizan Avenue, a stretch of state Highway 103 that runs through Port Barre.
The boy was riding his bicycle in his front yard when he rode out into traffic, Boudreaux said. A truck driving on Saizan swerved to miss the boy, and the child collided with a trailer the truck was towing, the police chief said.
The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Lafayette, Boudreaux said.
He said officers do not believe speed was a factor in the crash or impairment on the part of the driver.
The chief said the child’s mother informed him the boy is in critical condition.
“Tell people to pray for him. That’s what we need,” Boudreaux said.