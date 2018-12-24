One person was injured in a shooting at Acadiana Mall in Lafayette shortly before 4:20 p.m. Christmas Eve. The victim's injuries are not life threatening, Lafayette Police said.
The victim is reported in stable condition at the hospital.
Detectives are investigating "several leads," and no suspect was immediately taken into custody, police said in a news release.
The mall has closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Acadian Ambulance tweeted that it sent five ambulances and two supervisory trucks to the scene. The ambulance company then tweeted at about 5:30 p.m. that it had cleared the scene. The victim was initially taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, and then to another hospital in an ambulance, according to Acadian.
Cullen Mury, 17, told KATC-TV he was helping a customer at the Food Court when he heard a noise.
“Then we saw a bunch of people yelling and running toward the exits,” he said. “It was very scary. You think that these kind of things won’t happen to you, but you hear stories about massing shootings, school shootings. It just goes to show you should always be prepared, and tell everyone you love them. Because you never know.”
No doubt the shooting brought back memories to some of the July 23, 2015, shooting at The Grand Theater 16 in which two people died — Mayci Breaux, 21, of Baldwin, and Jillian Johnson, 33, of Lafayette — and nine injured among the 32 who survived the 20-minute ordeal.