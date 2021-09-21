A suspect has been arrested in the attempted murder of two people shot inside a vehicle in Lafayette on Sunday.
Arthur James Minor Jr., 23, was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm, resisting an officer and possession with intent to distribute narcotics on Monday. Minor was apprehended after fleeing on foot when officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle he was driving in the 1300 block of West Willow Street, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Minor is accused of shooting two people inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Edison Street. The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Detectives determined the shooter approached the victim’s vehicle on foot and fled after striking the victims. Both were hospitalized in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, a police statement said.