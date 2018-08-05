A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 63-year-old Steven Brasseaux, of Breaux Bridge, was attempting to walk across the northbound lane of La. 347 near Doyle Melancon Road when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound, driven by 21-year-old Dilian Patin, of Breaux Bridge, State Police said in a news release.
Brasseaux sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Patin was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Patin voluntarily submitted to a chemical test, and results found that he was not impaired, State Police said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Brasseaux for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.