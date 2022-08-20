A gun was fired inside the Acadiana Mall Saturday afternoon, potentially injuring one person, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Reports of a gunshot inside the mall came in around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Investigators are searching for both the suspect and the potential victim, who officers believe was taken to a local hospital using a private vehicle. Evidence at the mall suggested at least one person was struck by the bullet fired, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Investigators are responding to the shooting and still piecing early details together, but Benoit said this is not an active shooter situation.