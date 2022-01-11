Other than a mustache, it is against the Lafayette Police Department's policy for officers to have facial hair.

However, for one month, officers were allowed to disregard that policy as part of a “No Shave November” fundraiser held by the department to raise money for Faith House, a shelter for domestic abuse victims.

“We really appreciate what the Faith House does to help others,” interim police chief Monte Potier said. “Any chance we get we will help them with their mission of helping others.”

Forty-one officers took part in the “No Shave November,” and the department raised $2,155 that was given to Faith House Executive Director Billi Lacombe during a presentation at the police department on Tuesday.

“We are extremely grateful,” Lacombe said. “Since COVID and all of the things going on in our world, we have been very busy. This money will go directly to helping survivors of domestic violence escape from abuse through our organization.”

Faith House is a center designed to provide shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence, according to the organization's website.

“I saw it as an opportunity to donate to an organization that the Police Department has worked closely with for many years,” said Sgt. Paul Mouton, who has been on the force for more than 20 years. “Faith House provides many services to the Acadiana community that assist law enforcement with their mission. It was a win-win to donate to such a worthy cause.”

Lacombe called fundraising “essential” to helping Faith House continue to provide the support to domestic violence survivors.

“Fundraising is absolutely essential,” Lacombe said. “With grants in the community reducing, funding sources are getting more and more scarce, we need these funds to continue to operate.”

Lacombe said the money received from the LPD will go “directly into the budget” so that Faith House can continue to provide “a safe-haven” for domestic violence survivors.

“Our shelters are open 24 hours a day and it is very costly to keep it open,” Lacombe said, “but that serves as a lifeline to victims. It’s a place for them to be able to go in the middle of the night to escape from abuse. Every time someone donates money like this, it goes directly into the budget to keep the lights on, to keep the doors open so we can keep that safe-haven for survivors in our community.”