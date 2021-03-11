Casey Marie Collins, whose remains were found in January near Franklin may have died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Blaise Smith told KATC investigators believe Collins, 39, of Lafayette, died by blunt force trauma.

"We don't know exactly where it happened at, we did a search, a long search, several hundred yards, on both sides of the levee, we had dogs, metal detectors, we were unable to come up with anything," Smith said.

They said the decomposition of Collins' remains indicate she had been dead for 6 months to a year before being found by two hunters.

Smith said Collins remains, which included a skull and a few clothing items, were found in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin on Jan. 8. He believes animal activity played a part in what little was found.

Detectives, using the CODIS system, were able to identify the remains. The investigation is continuing as a homicide. The public is advised to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office with any information that may be helpful in this case.

