A New Iberia man and woman are wanted for assaulting a bus driver after their child was disciplined while riding the bus, the New Iberia Police Department says.
Travis Layne, 34, and Neshana Collins, 29, are wanted on counts of second-degree battery, battery on a school teacher, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing and interference in the operation of a motor vehicle following an altercation Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
New Iberia officers were called to the intersection of Yvonne and Zez streets where the couple allegedly punched and hit the woman in the face and head while confronting her over their child being disciplined on the bus Thursday. The Iberia Parish School System driver was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Hughes said.
Warrants have been issued for Layne and Collins’ arrests. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Layne or Collins is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.