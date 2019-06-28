A Lafayette girl is recovering after being shot in the wrist Friday morning, Lafayette police say.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Hammond Road around 11 a.m. Lafayette police officers arrived after a 911 call was made and found the juvenile suffering from a reported accidental shooting, police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The victim was shot by an adult male suspect who has not been located. Dugas said there was not a suspect in custody as of 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The girl is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.