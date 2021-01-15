A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal I-10 crash near Rayne, KATC reports.
Ronrico Jones was killed when his westbound pickup crossed the I-10 median and struck an eastbound 18-wheeler, Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Jones’ pickup truck and the 18-wheeler entered the median after the collision and the pickup caught fire.
The 18-wheeler’s driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital for evaluation after the crash, police said.