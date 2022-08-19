One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined the victim and the shooter, who know one another, got into a physical fight, which ended in gunfire. The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident, Benoit said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.