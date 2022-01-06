A residential fire that claimed the lives of two boys in Opelousas this week started in the living room, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said in a Thursday statement.
The exact cause of the fire, which happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Jake Drive, was undetermined as of Thursday afternoon. State investigators said it could be electrical in nature due to several objects located in the area of origin, including a powered couch, space heater and full, multi-plug power strip.
Two adults and two children were able to escape the fire unharmed. Two boys, ages 11 and 12, were killed.
State investigators have been unable to locate or determine whether the home had any working smoke alarms.
“This is an incredibly sad case that we wish had a very different outcome,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning in a statement. “We encourage all families to take at least two things from this tragedy. The first is to get a smoke alarm for your home. The second is to have a practiced escape plan for your family, especially if you have children. Everyone should know two ways out of every room in your home and have a safe meeting place outside of the home to gather at to confirm everyone is out and unharmed.”
Officials say to avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist. They also say to avoid overloading cords and strips by using them for temporary purposes only, not utilizing every plug at once and educating yourself on wattage capacities. All appliances, especially those that require a lot of power, should be plugged directly into wall outlets to prevent overheating of wires.
Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely. The State Fire Marshal's Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. Learn more at lasfm.org.