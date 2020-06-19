A Kaplan man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison Friday for possession of child pornography.
Jessie C. Comeaux, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael Luneau to 87 months in prison followed by eight years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office. Comeaux was previously convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2002 and was a registered sex offender, a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, a subset of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, was tipped off to Comeaux’s online activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On April 1, 2019, federal agents and deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant at Comeaux’s home and found a laptop with child pornography images, the release said.
Comeaux admitted to viewing explicit images of 10 and 12-year-old females and investigators later discovered 42 images of pre- and post-pubescent children, some as young as 2 years old, downloaded onto Comeaux’s laptop. Seven of the images were downloaded from the internet, Joseph said.