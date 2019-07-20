Four men were indicted on murder charges Thursday in separate cases in St. Landry Parish.
Walter Savoie, 37, of Sunset, was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of Kendrick Lawrence in March. Lawrence, 34, died after being shot near an empty lot on East Martin Luther King Drive near La. 93. Family members said the two men had an ongoing dispute, Sunset Police Chief Luis Padilla said.
Cody James Arceneaux, 28, of Opelousas, was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Vickie Granger, in April. Arceneaux is accused of stabbing Granger to death during an argument at her home.
St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and found Granger’s body lying on the floor of the kitchen near a bloody knife. Arceneaux was curled up on the floor in the home, with his hands wrapped in a bloody towel.
He reportedly told deputies he was holding a knife during the argument. When his mother tried to take it from him she accidentally cut his hand, and he proceeded to take the knife from her and stab her “anywhere he could,” according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
Robert Allen McPhearson, 34, of Opelousas, was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of Alana Michelle Vanmol-Zucarro in March 2019. McPhearson is accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in St. Landry Parish before fleeing to Baton Rouge, where he was apprehended.
Michael Anthony Guillory, 31, of Church Point, was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of Bethany Megan Walters in January 2016.