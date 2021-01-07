A Lafayette man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Paul Bernard, 21, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 42 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
Bernard pled guilty Dec. 10, 2019. Evidence introduced in court revealed that from January through June 2019, Bernard purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant in this case approximately once per week, with each transaction involving quantities of one ounce to one pound. He would then sell the methamphetamine for profit.
This prosecution is part of a larger investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration through its Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force and Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces. The Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division initiated the investigation, and Special Agents with DEA, as well as Task Force Officers assigned to the Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force, completed the investigation. In addition to the above conviction and sentence, the investigation resulted in the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.