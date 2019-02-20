Eunice Police arrested three people and seized more than two pounds of pot, according to KATC.
According to Chief Randy Fontenot, officers with the Eunice Police Department, assisted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Eunice City Marshal’s office, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of North Street and South Mallet Street.
The search resulted in the seizure of 2.5 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $20,000.00.
Delridge Robinson, 22, of Eunice was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested were Jeddimyer Vallier, 28 of Eunice on an active warrant for St. Landry Sheriff Office, and Charles Wesley, 27 of Eunice on an active warrant for Eunice City Court.