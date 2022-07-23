The man suspected of shooting and killing a Lafayette 22-year-old has been apprehended in Houston, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Devin Celestine, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service out of Houston on Thursday on warrants for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Celestine is accused in the July 9 death of 22-year-old Dante Savoy, who was shot and killed in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Celestine was booked into the Harris County Jail following his arrest.