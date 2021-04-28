Lafayette pediatric dentist Dr. Leslie Jacobs and her team are pleading for the return of their cheerful mascot “Gracie,” who was stolen from the dentistry practice last week.
Krystal Dore, a receptionist at the practice, said a patient alerted the team to the giraffe statue’s disappearance Friday afternoon when she dropped by to collect a prize for winning a monthly coloring contest. Dore said most staffers enter through a side door, and Fridays are reserved for paperwork, cleaning and emergency visits, so no one had noticed the giraffe’s absence.
At first, Dore thought Gracie was moved in coordination with recent cleaning of the building’s entrance and walkways, but that theory was quickly quashed. Gracie was taken.
“Who would come and do such a thing? It’s such a random thing to take from a children’s place...Who would try to steal a kid’s joy?” she said.
Jacobs said Gracie has been loyally greeting children outside the practice at 113 Rue Fontaine for about eight years. She’s solid concrete, custom made, and stands between 8 to 9-feet tall. It usually takes three to five people to move the statue inside during inclement weather, she said, so whoever took Gracie had to have help.
The statue was inspired by a character in Jacobs’ first children’s book, “The Adventure of the Tall Giraffe and the Short Duck,” which Jacobs wrote as a seven-year-old to cope with insecurities around her short height. The dentist published the book as an adult and all proceeds are donated to Healing House in Lafayette, a grief support center for children and young adults.
Gracie is a cheerful presence at the office; children often pose with the statue when they win contests, have a good dental exam or are proud of their visit, Jacobs said.
“She reminds me of something that gave me comfort as a child...It’s something that was healing for me as a child so I hope that in some way it was healing for my patients, whether just because she was kind and someone they wouldn’t be afraid of to teach them about dental health. But [it’s also sentimental] because it’s a character that I love,” Jacobs said.
“We’re not angry at the person who took her. We just want them to know we love her and we hope for her safe return,” she said.
The dentist said a report has been filed with the Lafayette Police Department and her office is offering a reward for information about Gracie’s whereabouts and her safe return, though a set dollar amount has not been specified. While the practice has security cameras, Jacobs said the cameras were not functional at the time Gracie was stolen.
So far there hasn’t been a tip pointing to Gracie’s location. Dore said now each day on her drive to and from work her eyes are peeled for the giraffe, looking for the tips of her ears or her long neck sticking out from a hiding place.
Patients have been curious and concerned about Gracie’s disappearance. Jacobs and Dore said they’re trying to keep things light for the children with jokes about Gracie needing floss and a good teeth brushing when she returns from grazing while away.
“If you see her grazing on leaves, please give her floss and a toothbrush and call our office immediately,” a missing flier posted on the practice’s Facebook reads.
“What else can you do? We can’t mope around,” Dore said.
Anyone with information on Gracie's location is asked to call Jacobs' office at 337-500-1500 or the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.