A major two-vehicle crash left at least one person severely injured in Lafayette on Wednesday, Lafayette Police Department said in a press release. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Louisiana Avenue just before 2:00 pm. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling on Louisiana Avenue towards the Evangeline Thruway when it made impact with a second car traveling southbound on South Sterling Street, crossing the avenue.
Three people were involved, including the two drivers and one passenger, the police said. The impact was so violent that a man was ejected from the rear of the second car. He was transported with severe injuries to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, the police said. A full investigation is ongoing.
It’s the second major two-vehicle accident that occurred in Louisiana Avenue in a few weeks. On Feb. 22, an 8-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue near Ardoin Memorial Drive. The crash involved two other people who received minor injuries.