On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed and 16 injured in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
A 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 dead.
In 2012, a gunman shot and killed 26 people as young as 6 years old at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
It should not surprise anyone that school districts are re-evaluating their active-shooter response training and police departments across the country have ramped up efforts to educate children on what to do in the event they are in a situation with an active shooter.
That includes the Lafayette Police Department, which recently held an active shooter presentation for children attending the SMILE/Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Summer Athletic Leadership Academy held at Domingue, Heymann and Comeaux recreation centers this summer.
“We do these drills in the school systems, but this is the first time that I have spoken at this particular summer camp,” LPD Cpl. Dwight Huval said. “Here in Lafayette, there isn’t anything more important in our community than our kids. I just want them to be educated and I want them to be safe. That’s my goal as a parent and that’s my goal as a police officer.”
Lockdown drills became the "industry standard" for preparing for a shooter in the wake of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, Ken Trump, president of consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services said in a recent interview.
In Louisiana, each school district is required to perform a safety drill within the first 30 days of the school year. Every school within the Lafayette Parish School System has at least one school resource officer on its campus and doors and gates "to the extent allowed by the Fire Marshall" are locked during school hours, according to LPSS spokesperson Amanda Blanco.
"Every campus has a crisis management and response plan," Blanco said, "to address school safety and the incidence of a shooting or other violence at schools, on school buses, and at school-related activities; to respond effectively to such incidents; and to ensure that every student, teacher, and school employee has access to a safe, secure, and orderly school that is conducive to learning."
The recent training at Lafayette recreation centers was more than a lockdown drill.
Huval told campers that in an active shooter situation, it is important for them to be prepared to run, hide and fight. He said the first thing students should do in an active shooter situation is lock the doors, turn off the lights, be quiet and to not stand in front of the door — “get in the corner.”
In addition, Huval stressed the importance of barricading the door with desks and for everyone to arm themselves with anything they can find such as a stapler, shoes, chairs and even canned goods.
The 51 campers in attendance for the presentation at the Comeaux Recreation Center ranged in age from 7 to 14, and at the conclusion it appeared to be well-received. During a game of hide-and-seek, police officers searched for the kids and a large group of older kids weren’t located.
Why?
Because they implemented what Huval shared, by locking the door of a room, turning the lights off and being quiet.
“I’m glad we were able to participate in these drills,” said 13-year-old Tracey Suire, who came up with the idea to hide in a room. “It’s scary to think that we need to have this training, but we understand the possibility exist that someone could try doing that to us.”
“I think it was a great activity,” 14-year-old Amari Bruno said. “Anything we can do for the community to help keep children safe, and really everyone safe, we should do. We know that we are all susceptible to this type of danger, so I’m glad for this experience.”
There have been questions about the effetiveness of active shooter drills, especially when shooters are so young they may have been through the same drills themselves.
“Every school has to do active shooter trainings, lockdowns and fire safety drills,” Huval said. “Education and learning are the only way we know how to do anything in life.”
Some have also questioned whether the potential harm to a child's psyche could outweigh the benefit of preparedness.
“I think it comes down to whether these active shooter drills are a proactive measure or is it a reactive measure,” said Natalie Bunner, a licensed clinical social worker/therapist. “The key is that we have to try and find ways to educate, because we can’t educate everyone all the same way. It can’t be a one-size fits all. Active shooter events breathe reactive.”
Among Bunner’s concerns with active shooter drills is whether “vicarious trauma” has been considered when planning them.
“Vicarious trauma is something that we don’t hear a lot about,” Bunner said. “Have we considered how many children participating in these active shooter drills have lost a parent or other family members through gun violence? We must be aware of those possibilities, and that playing hide-and-seek to simulate a life-or-death situation may be traumatic for them.”
Those at the highest risk for vicarious trauma have some personal connection to trauma, social worker Jamil Stamschror-Lott told Women's Health magazine in the days after the Uvalde school shooting. “You can have vicarious trauma because your trauma is being triggered from historical or personal experiences,” he explained. For example, seeing photos of parents crying while waiting to see if their children survived the shooting can make you think of your own family and how you would feel in that situation.
But national experts say the level of gun violence in the United States is saddling all school children, even those who haven't experienced personal trauma, with rising levels of anxiety and other mental-health problems.
Even when children aren’t directly involved in school shootings, they are deeply affected by them and often experience anxiety and depression as a result, Kira Riehm, a postdoctoral fellow at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health said in a Time magazine interview. “These events are extremely high profile, and they’re portrayed hugely in the media."
Given the options, however, Huval believes the drills are necessary.
“You have to hope kids are never in this type of scenario,” Huval said. “But you also have to take the time to educate them in case they are. You have to hope they have already thought about it and they have a plan.”