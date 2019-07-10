Sentencing for the man convicted of killing a Louisiana State Police trooper is not expected until Saturday at the earliest, and that timeframe could be affected by the weather.
Kevin Daigle, 57, faces the death penalty after a Lafayette Parish jury on Tuesday convicted him in the 2015 shooting death of Trooper Steven Vincent. Daigle was charged in Calcasieu Parish, but the trial was moved to Lafayette.
The jury, which will remain sequestered in Lafayette-area hotel through sentencing, will determine whether Daigle is sentenced to death. Any non-unanimous vote on the sentence will automatically result in life in prison, according to prosecutor John DeRosier of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors rested their case in the sentencing phase on Wednesday after calling Vincent’s brother, son and widow to the stand, as well as a forensic psychiatrist, DeRosier said. The defense is expected to call witnesses over the next three days, as the Lafayette area braces for a possible hurricane.
“We are of course concerned about the weather, as to whether or not they can get here,” DeRosier said, referring to defense witnesses who aren’t available until Saturday. “We are making alternative arrangements through Skype or otherwise to take their testimony.”
All of the remaining hearings are expected to be held at the Lafayette Parish courthouse, DeRosier said, but another venue may need to be found.
Daigle’s lawyer, Caitlin Graham of the Baton Rouge Capital Conflict Office, did not return a call Wednesday afternoon.
Daigle shot Vincent with a shotgun as Vincent tried to render roadside assistance near Bell City, according to video footage. He was separately indicted in the shooting death of his roommate, Blake Brewer, who was found dead in their Moss Bluff home after Vincent was shot. No trial date has been set in that case.