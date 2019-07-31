Eight Opelousas residents were displaced after a fire destroyed a duplex Wednesday, KATC reports.
The fire happened Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. on Lemoine Street, according to Opelousas Fire officials. When firefighters arrived at the scene both sides of the duplex were fully engulfed. Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
Both duplex units were a total loss, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze.
Charlene Brooks, a duplex resident, said neighbors rushed in to help evacuate people as soon as the fire started. She and several family members were inside when the blaze erupted.
Looking at her home’s remains, she said while the scene is tragic it’s also a reminder of the community’s strength and the kindness of her neighbors. Brooks said she’s thankful for them.
"We could've been gone,” Brooks said. “Everybody got out safe and that's the only thing that matters now."