A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a two-year-old found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.
Natalie Broussard, 27, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to a news release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 6900 block of Cameron Street in Duson at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday in reference to a deceased toddler.
The case remains under investigation. No further details were available as of Monday afternoon.