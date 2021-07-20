A pregnant woman was beaten, choked, and robbed Saturday after a man became angry with her, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office said.
Saturday, July 17, LPSO responded to 595 Winston Road in Palmetto in reference to an attempted first degree feticide, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, and armed robbery, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.
According to reports, Jai M. Rideau, 34, became angry with the woman for trying to leave then began beating her with a PVC pipe. As she was trying to leave, he ran to her vehicle, jumped through the drivers side window and grabbed cash and an Apple Watch. Rideau then grabbed the woman's neck and began choking her, causing her to blackout. Rideau then pulled her through the the now open door and began punching her in the stomach. The woman was able to get away and call 911, but Rideau began biting her in the face.
Rideau was charged and arrested by LPS Deputies and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail without further incident.