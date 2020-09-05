An Opelousas man is wanted on attempted murder after seriously injuring a family member during a shooting near Pandora and Church streets.
Thaddeus Thomas, 33, is wanted on attempted second-degree murder after officers were called to the intersection of Pandora and Church streets around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Opelousas officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Maj. Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The victim is Thomas’s uncle and it’s believed the shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing dispute, the release said. Thomas may be armed with a small-caliber pistol.
Anyone with information about Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com.
Opelousas officers are also investigation a Friday night shooting that injured one woman. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Planters Street around 10 p.m. after someone fired more than 30 rifle and pistol rounds at an occupied residence, the release said.
An adult woman suffered a minor injury to her face from shrapnel or debris produced as bullets struck the home. The home was occupied by two other people, including a small child, during the shooting. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released; it’s unclear if she was the intended target, Guidry said.
The shooting remains under investigation, the department statement said.