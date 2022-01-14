The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Crowley woman for allegedly setting a fire in the home she lived in with her mother and daughter.
Officials say they arrested 23-year-old Kyeyanna Keys after the fire at the home. She was booked on one count of aggravated arson.
In the evening hours of Jan. 11, the Crowley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Jacobs Avenue. Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire including a 13-year-old.
Following an assessment of the scene, including collecting evidence and witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom and was intentionally set.
Deputies learned through witness statements that the fire started during an argument between Keys and her mother. In an interview with deputies, Keys allegedly admitted to being responsible for the fire and she was booked in connection with the case.