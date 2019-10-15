A teenage suspect has been arrested in two Friday shootings in Rayne, including one near the Rayne High School campus following the Rayne vs. Eunice football game, police say.
The 15-year-old male was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile is the third suspect arrested in the Friday night shootings, according to Facebook post from Rayne Police.
Gunshots were reported around 9:41 p.m. on Stadium Drive near the school. Several vehicles in the stadium parking lot were struck, and witnesses reported taking cover under the stadium bleachers and stands when the gunfire ran out, KATC reported.
Soon after, officers received a call that a victim was shot on the corner of Lyman Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was receiving treatment at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.
Rayne Police officers believe the juvenile shot at individuals both near the Rayne High football game and on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Two other suspects were also arrested in the shooting near the football stadium, police said.
Darrell Nickerson of Rayne was arrested Saturday on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm at a school and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Aaron Redeaux, 19, was arrested early Monday on a count of attempted second-degree murder, Rayne Police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone at Rayne High’s football game or near Lyman Avenue at the time of the shootings that observed the individuals shooting or has related information is asked to contact Detective Richard Gray at 337-393-2930.
Anyone with video footage taken on their mobile phone is asked to email the footage to 201@raynepd.org.