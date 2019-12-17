Macie Guillotte wasn’t supposed to die, she said, but first responders at Broussard Hall on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus took too long to get to her during Tuesday morning’s first run-through of a mass casualty training exercise.
Guillotte, who’s worked at Acadian Ambulance for more than four years, acted in the role of a shooting victim, one of 10 in the first-floor hallway of 80-year-old Broussard Hall, an academic building. To further that training effort, she supposedly took a single “gunshot” wound in the chest, then rested in wait for help. She was among 10 who acted as shooting victims during the training exercise; nine were “transported.”
The mock shooter, played by UL Police Sgt. Lance Frederick, was trapped by responding officers in a rest room and shot. He was dead on arrival in this exercise, an Acadian spokeswoman said.
And, of course, there was Guillotte.
Here’s the point of such training exercises, first responders said: To prepare law enforcement officers and paramedics for the frenzy that can erupt when an unexpected dangerous event unfolds on campuses. The goal is to handle the threat and get victims to medical help. UL Police do some 16 training exercises a year; there’s generally an annual “mass casualty” training event.
More than 100 paramedics and emergency medical technicians would participate in the training.
“Things are so chaotic at a scene,” said Caitlin Russo, senior marketing and public relations strategist for Acadian. “We need to get focused, triage patients and cooperate with other agencies.”
Such shooting events have unfolded at college campuses from Seattle, Washington to Blacksburg, Virginia, from Cleveland, Ohio to Austin, Texas. Every mass casualty event is different, first responders say. It can happen anywhere … and has.
Such events could happen anywhere on UL Lafayette’s campus, and training events have, including buses and buildings. Officers train on campus so they’ll see the buildings where a tragic event could take place. A mass casualty training event even occurred at the Cajundome two years ago.
Tuesday’s first run-through on the mass casual-response — planners hoped to stage four to six repetitions of the scenario and will do the same Thursday — left bodies and bullets littered around the hallway. Victims cried out for help and officers made their way toward the men’s room where the shooter was hiding.
One mock victim was Caylee Guidry, 18, an Acadiana High senior who is weighing military service as a medic. She’s in an Explorer troop that’s teaching young people about such careers. She’s done “ride-alongs” but had never been a training exercise casualty.
After dealing with the shooter, officers ran to alert emergency medical help. Throughout the hallway mock victims called for help.
Campus police trainer Ferrell Bonin said the two officers who were tasked with the mock mission performed well. Both — Terry Milstead and Grant Creel — are new additions to the department. They said they’d done similar training in the police academy. But this was their first while with the department.
The first exercise complete, first-responders prepared to practice again. And again.
“If we have to do it for real,” Russo said, “we want our reactions to kick in.”