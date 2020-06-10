A 61-year-old man is dead after his Youngsville business caught fire Wednesday morning.
Darrel Francis was killed after a fire broke out in a warehouse behind Cabinets Plus LLC in the 200 block of Brahman Drive Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:58 a.m. and when crews arrived the building was fully engulfed, Youngsville Fire Chief Blair Rivette said.
Francis owned what appeared to be a painting business or workshop in the warehouse, he said.
An employee on the property said he tried to enter the building to save Francis but was unable to reach him. There was only one entrance door at the front of the warehouse, and Francis’ body was found near the back of the building, Rivette said.
The other employee and a firefighter responding to the scene sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, the chief said. Firefighters from the Youngsville, Broussard and Milton fire departments responded to the blaze and worked the fire for 28 minutes before bringing the flames under control.
Investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental but said the exact cause is still being assessed, Rivette said.