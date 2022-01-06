A second suspect has been arrested in an Opelousas area drive-by shooting that targeted a woman and her juvenile children.
Tyrence Jarelle Williams, 21, of Pineville, was booked in the St. Landry Parish Jail on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count each of illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.
The shooting happened Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Leger Drive in the Opelousas area, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The victim and her three juvenile children were exiting a vehicle at their residence when they noticed a blue Nissan Altima passing in front of the home.
Williams and his girlfriend Kadedria La Quintay Fields, 27, of Pineville, were identified as the passenger and driver of the vehicle, respectively, investigators said.
Williams, also known as “Bossman Pop,” is accused of opening fire on the woman and her children, firing between five and six shots toward the family through the Altima’s open window. The family laid on the ground and sheltered behind a horse trailer as the bullets pierced their vehicle and shattered its rear windshield, the sheriff’s office said.
Fields was arrested in the case on Oct. 26 and booked on four counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and a count each of principal to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, an agency statement said.
Williams was incarcerated at the Rapides Parish Detention Center at the time of Fields’ arrest and was extradited for booking in St. Landry Parish this week.