A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting on East Vermilion Street.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Vermilion Street around 11 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-torso. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday evening, a statement from Lafayette Police public information officer Sgt. Paul Mouton said.
A suspect at the scene, 55-year-old Bradley Marshall, was detained for questioning. Detectives determined Marshall and the victim had an altercation in the home’s doorway, during which the suspect fell outside and discharged his weapon, striking the victim through the door, the statement said.
Marshall was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted second-degree murder.