A man was killed in a shooting outside of a Lafayette home Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Peach Street (map) around 2:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found Shayne Burke, 21, of Lafayette with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No further information about a suspect or motive has been released. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.