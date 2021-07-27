Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover, in an internal memo dated July 27, orders all uniformed officers, "regardless of rank," to enforce panhandling laws in the city.
The memo was leaked to The Acadiana Advocate and other news media outlets Tuesday.
The order comes six or seven weeks after 40 street signs appeared in the city saying "Panhandling is not safe. Change the way you give. Call 211 to help."
In the memo, Glover wrote, "Effective immediately, all uniformed Lafayette Police officers, regardless of rank, shall enforce laws that restrict panhandling within the city limits of Lafayette. This includes patrol, patrol support, traffic, TNT and the specialized panhandling detail.
"Specific officers enroute to other calls," Glover continued, "will contact the watch office with information regarding the panhandling. The watch commander's office will be responsible for ensuring proper response to the panhandler.
"Violations of this directive shall result in progressive discipline," Glover concluded.
Last September, the Lafayette City and Parish Councils indefinitely deferred a proposed ordinance that would have criminalized sitting or standing within 36 inches of roacdways, a proposal some believe was aimed at criminalizing homelessness.