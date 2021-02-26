One man was injured when a vehicle pulled alongside him and a gunman opened fire Friday morning in Lafayette.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Simcoe and North General Marshall streets in Lafayette. The victim, who was listed in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, was either standing in or walking beside the roadway when a dark colored sedan pulled alongside and someone opened fire, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The victim was struck multiple times and taken to an area hospital by loved ones before police arrived on scene. In an initial interview with the victim at the hospital, he said he was unsure who had attacked him. Suspect details are being developed as detectives investigate and interview witnesses, Dugas said.