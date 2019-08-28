Louisiana State Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Youngsville that involved a deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
At least one sheriff's deputy shot an armed man while responding to a call at a home on Espasie Drive in Youngsville, according to a news release from state police.
The man was treated for injuries at a local hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.
Deputies were dispatched to the Youngsville home at about 11 p.m. when "at some point a male subject exited the residence armed with a firearm," according to the preliminary investigation by state police.
That's when the man was shot "by at least one deputy."
The investigation is ongoing.